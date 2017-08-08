Friend charged after Illinois teen girl's mom shot to death
STERLING, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a 15-year-old northern Illinois girl accused of helping conceal her friend's killing of her mother.
The (Sterling) Daily Gazette reports the teen made her initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of arson and concealing a homicidal death. The girl was helping her 15-year-old friend, who is charged with first-degree murder among other counts, in the death of her 53-year-old mother, Peggy S. Schroeder of Morrison.
Police say Schroeder's body was found in a burning home July 8 in the city about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago.
The attorney for the daughter's friend didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Both girls are in custody. They are scheduled to return to court Aug. 29.
Information from: The Daily Gazette, http://www.saukvalley.com
