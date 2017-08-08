Funeral home director offers blunt views on opioid deaths
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A New Jersey funeral home director is using his firm's
Peter Kulbacki discusses witnessing the "inexplicable grief" and "emotional devastation" overdose deaths cause families and the community in a blog post made Monday on the Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home's site. The post's title includes a profanity directed at the drugs.
Kulbacki says the number of calls the funeral home gets about overdose deaths has been increasing in recent years, especially in the last six months. He discusses how he wants to "punch a wall" in frustration after getting calls from family members making arrangements for opioid-related deaths.
He writes on the blog he's "distressed to walk family and friends to a casket containing the broken dreams of a life lost."
