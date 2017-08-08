Germany welcomes Turkey's OK for lawmakers to visit troops
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany has welcomed Turkey's decision to allow lawmakers to visit German troops stationed at a NATO airbase near the Turkish city of Konya.
Turkey has been blocking German lawmakers' requests to visit their troops in the country in recent months amid souring relations between Berlin and Ankara.
German news agency dpa quoted the country's
Ursula von der Leyen noted that the nine German troops were part of a NATO air surveillance mission supporting the alliance's fight against the Islamic State group.
A spat over lawmaker access to German troops at the Incirlik based prompted Germany to move troops from there to Jordan.
Most Popular
-
Man charged after sexually assaulting woman in downtown Halifax, masturbating in public: police
-
Man charged after robbing, stabbing 62-year-old Halifax man: police
-
-
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need