Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements

FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, Japanese soldiers use rubber rafts as part of an amphibious drill during joint military exercises between the U.S., Japan, France and U.K. on Naval Base Guam. North Korea says it is examining its operational plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there. The army said in a statement distributed Wednesday, Aug. 9 by the state-run news agency that it is studying a plan to create an "enveloping fire" in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. territory is home to Andersen Air Force Base. The statement says the move is in response to a recent U.S. ICBM test. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

HAGATNA, Guam — Residents of the U.S. territory Guam say they're afraid after being caught in the middle of rising tensions between President Donald Trump and North Korea.

The North Korean army said Wednesday it's examining operational plans for attacking the island. Guam, a military hub in the Pacific, is about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometres ) south of Tokyo.

Guam's Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros urged calm and said defences are in place for such threats.

Bus driver Cecil Chugrad says he's a little panicked because he's worried about his son. He says he feels like moving out of Guam.

North Korea says it has mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile.

In response, Trump threatened the Asian country "with fire and fury."

This story has been corrected to show that the North Korean announcement came Wednesday in Guam due to the international date line.

