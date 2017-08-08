Guam residents fear attack after North Korea statements
HAGATNA, Guam — Residents of the U.S. territory Guam say they're afraid after being caught in the middle of rising tensions between President Donald Trump and North Korea.
The North Korean army said Wednesday it's examining operational plans for attacking the island. Guam, a military hub in the Pacific, is about 1,500 miles (2,400
Guam's Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros urged calm and said
Bus driver Cecil Chugrad says he's a little panicked because he's worried about his son. He says he feels like moving out of Guam.
North Korea says it has mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile.
In response, Trump threatened the Asian country "with fire and fury."
This story has been corrected to show that the North Korean announcement came Wednesday in Guam due to the international date line.
