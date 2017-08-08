Honduran mom, son freed from centre housing immigrants in US
LEESPORT, Pa. — A Honduran woman and her 3-year-old son who spent nearly two years in a Pennsylvania
NewsWorks reports a York County immigration judge ordered the immediate release of Wendy Osorio Martinez and Diego Rivera Osorio after a hearing Monday.
They were among four families held at the Berks Family Residential Center. Their detentions have sparked protests, a hunger strike and letters from politicians seeking their release.
The judge took into consideration two recent federal court opinions that children apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border have due-process rights.
Osorio Martinez's lawyer says she was released because she's the child's only caretaker.
They plan to relocate to Houston to live with family.
