How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed broadly lower Tuesday, ending a 10-day winning streak for the Dow Jones industrial average. Health care and consumer-focused companies were among the biggest decliners, outweighing gains in utilities stocks. Energy stocks also fell along with the price of crude oil.
On Tuesday:
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5.99 points, or 0.2
The Dow lost 33.08 points, or 0.2
The Nasdaq composite slid 13.31 points, or 0.2
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies shed 4.02 points, or 0.3
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down up 1.91 points, or 0.1
The Dow is down 7.47 points, or 0.03
The Nasdaq is up 18.90 points, or 0.3
The Russell 2000 is down 2.17 points, or 0.2
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 236.09 points, or 10.6
The Dow is up 2,322.74 points, or 11.8
The Nasdaq is up 987.34 points, or 18.3
The Russell 2000 is up 53.02 points, or 3.9
