How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed broadly lower Tuesday, ending a 10-day winning streak for the Dow Jones industrial average. Health care and consumer-focused companies were among the biggest decliners, outweighing gains in utilities stocks. Energy stocks also fell along with the price of crude oil.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5.99 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,474.92.

The Dow lost 33.08 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,085.34.

The Nasdaq composite slid 13.31 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,370.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies shed 4.02 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,410.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down up 1.91 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Dow is down 7.47 points, or 0.03 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 18.90 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 2.17 points, or 0.2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 236.09 points, or 10.6 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,322.74 points, or 11.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 987.34 points, or 18.3 per cent .