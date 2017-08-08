Lawyer won't rely on ride maker for cause of fair accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The lawyer pursuing a possible lawsuit over a man's death on a thrill ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair says he won't rely on the manufacturer's explanation that excessive corrosion was the cause.

Attorney Mark Kitrick tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2fpnwI9 ) that his firm hired a crash reconstruction company to investigate the death of 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Kitrick says the company hasn't been able to inspect the Fire Ball, a swinging and spinning ride that broke apart July 26.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, says company officials conducted metallurgical tests and concluded that excessive corrosion on a support beam holding a passenger gondola led to a "catastrophic failure" on the 18-year-old ride.

Seven other people were hurt, some seriously.

KMG ordered similar rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

