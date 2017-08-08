Legal group files complaint about Georgia immigration judges

ATLANTA — A legal advocacy group says immigration judges at a Georgia detention centre are breaking rules of professional conduct and violating the constitutional rights of detainees.

The Southern Poverty Law Center sent a letter Tuesday to the Executive Office of Immigration Review, a part of the U.S. Department of Justice that oversees immigration courts. An agency spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The letter says immigration judges at the Stewart Detention Center routinely violate due process rights, have made comments that indicate prejudice against immigrant detainees and failed to show the necessary patience, dignity and courtesy.