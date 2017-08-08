Malaysia launches inquiry over forex losses under Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government has launched an inquiry into massive foreign exchange losses by the central bank more than two decades ago, in a probe that could lead to criminal prosecution for former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Opposition leaders slammed the inquiry as a political ploy to discredit Mahathir just months after he set up a new political party. He leads an opposition coalition aimed at ousting Prime Minister Najib Razak in general elections due in mid-2018.

Mahathir, 92, led the country for 22 years before stepping down in 2003.