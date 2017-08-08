Man accused of killing neighbour after long-running feud
WEST GOSHEN, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who had a long-running dispute with his
West Goshen police say Clayton P. Carter shot his next-door
Carter has been charged with murder. He told police the
Police say they resolved an argument between the men just hours before the fatal shooting.
Officials say Carter had a long-standing feud with the
