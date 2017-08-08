Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after the market closed at its latest record high.

Health care and technology companies had some of the biggest declines in early trading Tuesday. Henry Schein lost 5.1 per cent and Microsoft lost 0.6 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 39 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,079. The Nasdaq composite gave up 13 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,369.