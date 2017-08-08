Massive steam generator goes down Hudson River to New Jersey
NEW YORK — A huge steam generator is making its way down the Hudson River toward its home at a New Jersey power plant.
The $195 million heat-recovery steam generator left the Port of Coeymans (KWEE'-mihnz) near Albany on Monday morning.
On Tuesday, the structure passed beneath the George Washington Bridge on a barge.
The destination of its 170-mile (
The generator is a component of a $600 million power plant being built by PSEG.
It is 130 feet (40