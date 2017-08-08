News / World

Massive steam generator goes down Hudson River to New Jersey

A large generator is moved down the Hudson River as seen from Fort Lee, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The 130-foot-(40-meter)-tall steam generator built along the Hudson River outside Albany is on a barge heading south for a New Jersey power plant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — A huge steam generator is making its way down the Hudson River toward its home at a New Jersey power plant.

The $195 million heat-recovery steam generator left the Port of Coeymans (KWEE'-mihnz) near Albany on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the structure passed beneath the George Washington Bridge on a barge.

The destination of its 170-mile ( 273-kilometre ) voyage was Seawaren, on the Arthur Kill separating New Jersey and Staten Island.

The generator is a component of a $600 million power plant being built by PSEG.

It is 130 feet (40 metres ) tall and weighs 8 million pounds (3.6 million kilograms). The equipment is the latest large structure built at the privately owned port, which is marking its 10th anniversary this month.

