Ohio WWII veteran receives Purple Heart, Bronze Star honours
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A 95-year-old Ohio veteran who fought in the Philippines during World War II has received medals to
WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2vIQQQ6 ) reports that a commander from Harry Shoop's former infantry unit presented the Allensburg man with the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star on Monday in Hillsboro.
The Purple Heart recognizes that he was wounded while fighting, having been shot through the hand.
The Bronze Start acknowledges "heroic" actions or other achievements of merit in combat.
Shoop says the medals are reminders of his sacrifices and his love for the United States.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
