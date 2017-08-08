Palm oil blobs cover Hong Kong beaches after sea crash

HONG KONG — Cleanup efforts are under way in Hong Kong after white blobs of congealed palm oil washed up on the city's shores following a collision between two ships.

Authorities have closed more than a dozen beaches, including two on Tuesday, since the spill was reported over the weekend, though the government says the substance isn't dangerous.

Marine officials say the ships collided in the Pearl River Delta estuary southwest of Hong Kong on Thursday, but they were not notified by their counterparts in mainland China until two days later.

The congealed palm oil resembles clumps of snow or pieces of Styrofoam. It has been spotted blanketing Hong Kong beaches and floating in the water.