Police: Man tried to strangle woman in Kentucky cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A man who police say tried to strangle a woman in a Kentucky cemetery has been arrested.

WKYT-TV reports that 19-year-old Brice Gross is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with a Saturday evening attack in the Georgetown Cemetery. Georgetown police say he sneaked up behind and began to strangle the victim, who fought him off.

The arrest citation says Gross told police he was going to strangle the woman to the point of unconsciousness, put her in a car, put a rock on the gas pedal and send it into a body of water.

Gross told the TV station he has several hundred personalities and went into one while visiting his uncle's grave. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

