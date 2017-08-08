Prosecutors: Flint airport stabber celebrated 9-11 attacks
FLINT, Mich. — Federal prosecutors have told a judge that a Tunisian-born man who stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology and celebrated the
The assertions were made in a court filing against 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) of Montreal, Quebec.
Prosecutors are opposing Ftouhi's federal defender's request for names, addresses and telephone numbers of witnesses in the case. They say that it would risk "future
Lt. Jeff Neville was stabbed June 21 at Flint's Bishop International Airport. Ftouhi has been indicted on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.