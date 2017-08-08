Prosecutors: Flint airport stabber celebrated 9-11 attacks

FLINT, Mich. — Federal prosecutors have told a judge that a Tunisian-born man who stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology and celebrated the 9-11 attacks.

The assertions were made in a court filing against 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR' fuh-TOO'-ee) of Montreal, Quebec.

Prosecutors are opposing Ftouhi's federal defender's request for names, addresses and telephone numbers of witnesses in the case. They say that it would risk "future co-operation of witnesses" and impact "their willingness to testify."

Defence attorneys say they need the information to adequately represent Ftouhi in the criminal case.