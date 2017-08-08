Sheriff: Escaped Ohio rape suspect kills self at family home
ANTWERP, Ohio — Authorities say a rape suspect who overpowered an Ohio sheriff's deputy to escape a transport van has killed himself during a police standoff, ending a manhunt.
Paulding County authorities say 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell shot himself Monday night at his parents' home near Antwerp, about 70 miles (113
Investigators say Powell had stolen a gun from a deputy he overpowered during a Friday trip from a psychiatric hospital to jail.
Powell jumped over a seat wearing leg shackles and handcuffs and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Authorities say Powell forced the deputy to remove the restraints.
