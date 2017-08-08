Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

CORBIN, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.

News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 per cent of his body.

Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.