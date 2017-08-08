Strong quake strikes western China; no reports of injuries
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in western China near a famous national park on Tuesday evening, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.5 quake struck a region bordered by the provinces of Sichuan and Gansu at a depth of just 9
The China Earthquake Networks Center measured the quake at magnitude 7.0 and said it struck at a depth of 20
The area is located on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau in northern Sichuan province, home to many Tibetan and other ethnic minority villages.
The epicenter struck about 39
The Chinese