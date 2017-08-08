Tank leak oozes 300,000 tons of molten glass into Ohio plant

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say 300,000 tons (272,156 metric tons) of molten glass spilled from a ruptured tank at an Ohio plant, oozing like lava from a small hole that quickly grew several feet wide.

It wrapped around structural beams at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville on Monday. Firefighters worked for hours to cool the glass so it wouldn't destroy beams and collapse the building.

No injuries were reported.

Owens-Illinois tells the Zanesville Times Recorder that employees followed safety protocols. The damage is being assessed.

South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor says the rupture started with a hole that quickly grew.