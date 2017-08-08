Texas woman pleads guilty to helping lover kill wife in Md.

BALTIMORE — A woman has pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend kill his wife.

Prosecutors said she gave him a gun and her car, stayed in his apartment to establish an alibi, and then disposed of the weapon after the deed was done.

Both the boyfriend and his wife were in the U.S. Army. Karlyn Ramirez, a soldier at Fort Meade, was found fatally shot with her infant daughter unharmed next to her, at her home in Maryland in 2015. Her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Maliek Kearney, was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

A prosecutor's statement Tuesday said 32-year-old Dolores Delgado of San Antonio, Texas, pleaded guilty to interstate travel to commit domestic violence resulting in death. Kearney faces the same federal charge.