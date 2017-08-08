The Latest: Fire in northwestern Montana forces evacuations
A
A
Share via Email
EUREKA, Mont. — The Latest on fires burning in the Kootenai National Forest near Eureka (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square
Forest officials say the Gibraltar Ridge Fire is one of several that began during a lightning storm late Monday.
Lincoln County officials say the evacuations were ordered at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for residents that live on the following roads: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Creek, Stevens and Graves Creek. Other residents were on pre-evacuation notice.
However, fire officials encouraged all residents living near the fire to evacuate before being told to leave because fires can spread rapidly.
A Lincoln County dispatcher says the sheriff's office evacuated 10 residences overnight while other residents left on their own.
9 a.m.
Evacuation orders are in place for some northwestern Montana residents after a lightning storm sparked fires southeast of Eureka in the Kootenai National Forest.
Lincoln County officials say the evacuations were ordered at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for some residents that live on the following roads: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Creek, Stevens and Graves Creek. Other residents were on pre-evacuation notice.
A Lincoln County dispatcher says the sheriff's office evacuated 10 residences overnight while other residents left on their own.
A shelter is available at the Church of God in Eureka and animals can be taken to the fairgrounds.
Eureka is a town of about 1,000 people about 9 miles south of the Canadian border.