The Latest: Fire in northwestern Montana forces evacuations

EUREKA, Mont. — The Latest on fires burning in the Kootenai National Forest near Eureka (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square kilometres ) in the Kootenai National Forest and is threatening residences southeast of Eureka.

Forest officials say the Gibraltar Ridge Fire is one of several that began during a lightning storm late Monday.

Lincoln County officials say the evacuations were ordered at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for residents that live on the following roads: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Creek, Stevens and Graves Creek. Other residents were on pre-evacuation notice.

However, fire officials encouraged all residents living near the fire to evacuate before being told to leave because fires can spread rapidly.

A Lincoln County dispatcher says the sheriff's office evacuated 10 residences overnight while other residents left on their own.

9 a.m.

A shelter is available at the Church of God in Eureka and animals can be taken to the fairgrounds.