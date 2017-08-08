Tropical Storm Franklin moving onto Yucatan in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — The leading edge of Tropical Storm Franklin began moving onto Mexico's Yucatan, and the storm was expected to pass over the peninsula during the night before entering the Bay of Campeche on a path toward central Mexico.

Mexican authorities spent Monday setting up shelters, clearing storm drains and evacuating low-lying areas on the Caribbean coast Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Franklin had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late Monday and predicted it would weaken some while moving over the peninsula. Its centre was about 75 miles (125 kilometres ) south of Tumul and the same distance east-northeast of Chetumal, capital of Quintana Roo state.

The Quintana Roo state government moved people from the most vulnerable coastal communities, Adrian Martinez, co-ordinator for the state's Civil Protection agency, told Milenio television.

Shelters were prepared across the area, with one specifically designated for the residents of Mahahual, a popular beach destination. Officials had urged all businesses and gas stations to close early to help clear the streets. The state government said the Chetumal airport near the border with Belize would close for the night.