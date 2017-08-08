US stocks edge lower in early trading; oil heads lower

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Tuesday, pulling back from the market's most recent record highs. Health care and consumer-focused companies were among the biggest laggards. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Banks and utilities had some of the biggest gains.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1
per cent
, to 2,478 as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 3 points to 22,115. The Nasdaq composite shed 8 points, or 0.1
per cent
, to 6,375. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was little changed at 1,415.
IN A SKID: Avis Budget Group slumped 9.3
per cent
after the car rental company cut its guidance following a weak second quarter. The stock fell $3.12 to $30.28.
FLOUNDERING: SeaWorld Entertainment slid 9.9
per cent
after the theme park operator reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The stock fell $1.35 to $12.26.
LOOKING GOOD: Michael Kors climbed 17.6
per cent
after the apparel designer and retailer's latest quarterly results beat analysts' forecasts as sales improved. The stock gained $6.56 to $43.79.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 32 cents to $49.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 19 cents, or 0.4
per cent
, to $49.39 per barrel Monday in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 34 cents to $52.05 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar fell to 110.32 yen from 110.72 yen late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1812 from $1.1793.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.26
per cent
.
MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, Germany's DAX shed 0.2
per cent
, while France's CAC 40 was essentially flat. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.1
per cent
. In Asia, markets were mostly lower after disappointing Chinese trade data. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3
per cent
, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5
per cent
. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2
per cent
. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6
per cent
.