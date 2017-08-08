US stocks edge lower in early trading; oil heads lower

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Tuesday, pulling back from the market's most recent record highs. Health care and consumer-focused companies were among the biggest laggards. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Banks and utilities had some of the biggest gains.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,478 as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 3 points to 22,115. The Nasdaq composite shed 8 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,375. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was little changed at 1,415.

IN A SKID: Avis Budget Group slumped 9.3 per cent after the car rental company cut its guidance following a weak second quarter. The stock fell $3.12 to $30.28.

FLOUNDERING: SeaWorld Entertainment slid 9.9 per cent after the theme park operator reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The stock fell $1.35 to $12.26.

LOOKING GOOD: Michael Kors climbed 17.6 per cent after the apparel designer and retailer's latest quarterly results beat analysts' forecasts as sales improved. The stock gained $6.56 to $43.79.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 32 cents to $49.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent , to $49.39 per barrel Monday in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 34 cents to $52.05 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar fell to 110.32 yen from 110.72 yen late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1812 from $1.1793.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.26 per cent .