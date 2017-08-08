Utah man charged with murder after 2 more bodies identified

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors have charged a missing Utah man with three counts of first degree murder after two additional bodies found near a rural Idaho farmhouse were identified as 14-year-old Payton Medley and her mom, 48-year-old Nadja Medley.

A third victim, Cheryl Baker, was identified on June 30. All three women were from Ogden, Utah and the bodies of all three were found shot to death and hidden in a shed outside a Caldwell, Idaho home that had been recently purchased by Baker and her husband, Gerald Michael Bullinger.

Bullinger, a 57-year-old pilot and outfitter, has been the subject of a nationwide manhunt since the bodies were found. Authorities have released few details about the crime, but said Bullinger should be considered armed and dangerous.