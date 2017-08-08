Young grey whale entertains Southern California crowd
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A juvenile
More than 300 people lined the shoreline in Carlsbad on Monday as the healthy California
The San Diego Union-Tribune http://bit.ly/2vix2Rq says SeaWorld researchers estimated the whale to be about 15 feet long and 2,000 pounds and said it was likely resting amid its annual journey back north from Baja California.
Carlsbad police arrived to keep traffic moving until the whale swam back out into the ocean around 4 p.m.