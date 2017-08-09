1 dead, 6 hurt after gunmen open fire along Chicago street

CHICAGO — Police say several gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing on a Chicago sidewalk, killing one and wounding six others.

Chicago police say the shooting happened late Tuesday along a street in the city's Bronzeville neighbourhood . A 28-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at a hospital. Six other people were treated at hospitals with gunshot wounds to the knees, legs or buttocks.

The wounded include men and women ranging in age from 21 to 46.