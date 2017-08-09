British firm billed US for cars, pay to 'significant others'

WASHINGTON — A Pentagon audit found a British company hired to train Afghan intelligence officers billed the U.S. government for more than $50 million in questionable expenses.

Among the disputed payments to New Century Consulting are costs for Porsches, Alfa Romeos and other luxury automobiles and exorbitant salaries paid to "significant others" of the company's top executives.

Sen. Claire McCaskill summarized the Defence Contract Audit Agency's major findings in a letter to Defence Secretary Jim Mattis that she's planning to release Wednesday.

McCaskill's disclosure comes as two of President Donald Trump's key advisers push a plan that would have military contractors fight the war in Afghanistan instead of American forces.