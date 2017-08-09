Child who died in van remembered during candlelight vigil

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100 people gathered to remember a 3-year-old Florida boy who was found dead in a van parked outside his day care centre .

Relatives tell local news outlets that Myles Hill would have turned 4 on Aug. 22. Instead, he was found dead Monday night and police say he had been inside the van for nearly 12 hours.

During a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night Chiel Banks remembered her son as a happy child, adding she called him "my baby genius, 'cause he knew everything."