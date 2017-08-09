News / World

Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks at the Center for American Progress in Washington. Dissatisfied with Democratic fortunes in the era of President Donald Trump, a group of prominent Democrats is forming an organization outside the formal party structure with the goal of winning again in Republican-dominated middle America. Calling itself ‚ÄúNew Democracy,‚Äù the group includes sitting and former governors, former Cabinet members, mayors and lawmakers from Congress to statehouses. Among the affiliated politicians: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, considered a possible future presidential candidate; former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, also a former Iowa governor; and Landrieu, current head of the nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ATLANTA — A group of prominent Democrats is organizing outside of the party with the goal of winning elections in Republican-dominated Middle America.

Calling themselves New Democracy, organizers say they'll push ideas and back candidates in rural areas and suburban enclaves that they say Democrats too often have abandoned.

The group includes sitting and former governors, onetime Cabinet members and members of Congress and statehouses. Among them are Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, who leads the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The lead organizer, Will Marshall, helped run a similar organization a generation ago. The Democratic Leadership Council helped propel then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton to the presidency.

