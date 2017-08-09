Dozen firefighters overcome by carbon monoxide at blaze

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dozen firefighters were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes while battling a building fire.

Officials say firefighters responded to reports of a blaze in West Chester, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The firefighters were somehow overcome by carbon monoxide, sending one into cardiac arrest.

Chester County officials say several firefighters were hospitalized and others were evaluated at the scene.