FBI agents searched former Trump campaign chair's home
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — FBI agents have searched one of the homes of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Manafort's spokesman said Wednesday.
Spokesman Jason Maloni said in a statement that FBI agents had obtained a warrant and searched one of Manafort's homes, but he would not say when the search occurred. The Washington Post, which first reported the raid, said it occurred the morning of July 26 at Manafort's home in Alexandria, Va.
"Mr. Manafort has consistently
Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.
Manafort has denied any wrongdoing. He has also
Manafort has also turned over documents to the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees.
Law enforcement authorities seeking to obtain a search warrant must generally establish to a judge that there is probable cause to believe that a crime may have been committed. Applications for such warrants tend to be detailed about the evidence that agents are looking for and the nature of the criminal activity they are investigating.
Manafort led the Trump campaign for several months.
__
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed reporting.
.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UK police seek jogger after video captures woman pushed in front of bus
-
Hells Angels member and two women facing drugs and firearm-related charges
-
Did Donald Trump accidentally threaten nuclear war out of a penchant for hyperbole?: Analysis
-
Viral search campaign for stuffed dog is touching, but misguided: Teitel