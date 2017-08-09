Fed official supports September start for bond reductions

WASHINGTON — A member of the Federal Reserve's interest-setting committee says it would be appropriate for the central bank to start trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at its next meeting in September, but wait until December before raising a key interest rate again.

Charles Evans, the president of the Fed's regional bank in Chicago, says he does not expect the balance sheet reduction to make much of a market impact because the move has been "well-choreographed."

Speaking to a group of reporters, Evans says he believes waiting until December to raise rates would give the Fed time to assess whether inflation will resume moving toward the Fed's 2 per cent annual target.