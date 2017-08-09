Federal regulators investigating Range Rover doors

DETROIT — Federal regulators are investigating whether a 2015 recall of Range Rovers fixed the problem of their doors opening while driving.

The investigation covers approximately 65,370 Range Rovers from the 2013-2016 model years and Range Rover Sport SUVs from the 2014-2016 model year.

Jaguar Land Rover recalled the vehicles in 2015 and updated the software in their keyless entry systems. The company thought the software update would ensure that the doors were latching when they were closed.

But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has received four complaints since the recall about doors opening without warning. In all of those cases, owners had had the software update performed.