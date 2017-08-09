Flags lowered in honour of Maryland soldier who died in Japan

ARLINGTON, Va. — Flags in Maryland are flying at half-staff for a sailor who died in June when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Flags are being flown at half-staff on Wednesday from sunrise to sunset in memory of Xavier Alec Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe, Maryland, and his remains are scheduled to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in Wednesday.