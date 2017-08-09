GOP senator suggests brain tumour affected McCain vote

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has suggested fellow Republican Sen. John McCain's brain tumour and the after-midnight timing of the vote were factors in McCain's decisive vote against the GOP health care bill.

Johnson's comments in a radio interview Tuesday with AM560 "Chicago's Morning Answer" drew a response from McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo. She said, "it is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend."

McCain said he voted against the bill last month because it fell short of the Republican promise to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act with meaningful reform.