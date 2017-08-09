Guard with 'top secret' clearance admits to abandoning post
BALTIMORE — A former Department of
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said in a statement that 41-year-old Shawn Penn pleaded guilty Tuesday to making false claims and statements.
From September 2015 to August 2016, officials say Penn told her employer she'd been working when she was actually elsewhere.
Penn was an active duty Army intelligence officer at Fort Meade while also contracting as a security guard for a Department of
Penn faces up to five years in prison for each of the five counts she pleaded guilty to.