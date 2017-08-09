Harassment lawsuit filed against NY Plaza Hotel
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Six current or former employees have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against New York's Plaza Hotel.
The bartenders, servers and hospitality
The suit says a manager cornered and forcibly kissed one of the women in a coat-check closet and shoved his hands down her pants during a performance review.
It says the women's complaints were ignored and they were subjected to retaliation.
Various claims involve a period from late 2014 until the present.
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, which manages the Plaza, says harassment "has not and never will be tolerated."
The company also says it does not retaliate against employees who raise claims "in good faith."