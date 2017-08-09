Investigators authorized to search US Rep. Hunter's records

SAN DIEGO — Federal investigators were authorized to search the office of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign treasurer in a probe of possible campaign spending violations.

A warrant issued in February by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, allows investigators to search the offices of Election CFO, a campaign consultant to the California Republican.

It seeks records on all campaign spending, communications with Hunter, his wife, Margaret, and aides, as well as travel records for Hunter and his family.

The search warrant was to have been executed by March 8. It was unclear what evidence might have been recovered.

Seamus Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University's Program on Extremism, provided the search warrant to The Associated Press.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported its contents Wednesday.

Messages left at Hunter's office and with an aide were not immediately returned. The FBI also didn't respond to a request for comment.