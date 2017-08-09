News / World

Iran's leader names 2 women vice-presidents; none in Cabinet

Iran's President Hasan Rouhani, center, leaves the parliament at the end of his swearing-in ceremony for the second term in office, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world." (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's president has named two women as vice-presidents after proposing a Cabinet that included no women among his ministerial picks.

Hassan Rouhani's presidential website announced Wednesday that he appointed Masoumeh Ebtekar as vice-president for women and family affairs and Laaya Joneidi as vice-president for legal affairs.

Ebtekar was Rouhani's vice-president for the environment department during his first term, one of three women appointees. Another was Shahindokht Molaverdi, who Rouhani named Wednesday as assistant on citizenship rights.

Iranian presidents appoint a number of vice-presidents .

On Tuesday, Rouhani proposed 17 men for 18 Cabinet positions to parliament for approval. The cleric had no woman ministers in his first term, despite being a moderate compared to others in Iran's Islamic Republic and emphasizing women's rights in his campaign.

