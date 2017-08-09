Iran's leader names 2 women vice-presidents; none in Cabinet

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's president has named two women as vice-presidents after proposing a Cabinet that included no women among his ministerial picks.

Hassan Rouhani's presidential website announced Wednesday that he appointed Masoumeh Ebtekar as vice-president for women and family affairs and Laaya Joneidi as vice-president for legal affairs.

Ebtekar was Rouhani's vice-president for the environment department during his first term, one of three women appointees. Another was Shahindokht Molaverdi, who Rouhani named Wednesday as assistant on citizenship rights.

Iranian presidents appoint a number of vice-presidents .