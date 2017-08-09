Israeli strikes Hamas positions in Gaza after rocket attack

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes against two Hamas positions in Gaza in response to a rocket fired toward Israel.

Ayman Sahbani, an emergency director at Gaza's Shifa hospital, says three Palestinians were wounded in Wednesday's strike, one seriously.

Israel has seen occasional rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in the three years since its last war with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Most have been claimed by Salafist groups in the territory.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all fire out of the strip — even rockets launched by any of the various militant groups challenging it.