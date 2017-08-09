Judge rejects Australian woman's drug plea deal in Colombia

BOGOTA — A judge in Colombia has rejected a plea deal offered to an Australian woman charged with drug trafficking, meaning she could potentially serve a longer prison sentence if convicted.

Cassandra Sainsbury's lawyer and prosecutors had reached an agreement that would have allowed the 22-year-old to leave prison after serving six years and paying a fine.

But a magistrate in Bogota refused to accept the agreement Wednesday, pushing the case toward trial.

Sainsbury was arrested in April at Bogota's international airport after an X-ray machine detected cocaine hidden in 18 different packages stashed in her luggage. Her family has said in the past that she was set up.