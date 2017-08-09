Lifeguard, fired at age 52, wins age discrimination lawsuit

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A lifeguard who was fired at age 52 and sued a New Jersey Shore town for age discrimination has been awarded nearly $130,000.

Paul McCracken was fired in 2011. He claimed Ocean City had increased running and swimming test requirements as part of a scheme to force older lifeguards to retire or face reduced hours, which would cut their salaries and ultimately affect their pensions.

A Cape May County jury recently ruled for McCracken, awarding the Linwood resident $127,998.