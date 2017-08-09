Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia and named Humphrey has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

The turtle flapped its flippers and headed into the surf Tuesday at Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey.

Humphrey was tagged so the recovery centre can keep track of its whereabouts.

The turtle was found suffering from a lung infection in Virginia on Dec. 24. It was transferred to New Jersey's Sea Turtle Recovery in Essex County in May. Humphrey was the recovery centre 's first turtle to be treated there.