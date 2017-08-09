Man sentenced to life for Alabama bank robbery that killed 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A judge has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for an Alabama bank robbery that left two people dead and two others wounded 10 years ago.

U.S. District Judge David Proctor imposed the sentence on 41-year-old William Merriweather Jr. during a hearing Wednesday in Birmingham.

A statement from prosecutors says the case was delayed by repeated, court-ordered mental evaluations of Merriweather.

The man received the sentence in a deal in which prosecutors agreed to drop their pursuit of the death penalty for the deadly robbery at a Wachovia Bank in Bessemer on May 14, 2007.

Authorities say Merriweather fatally shot tellers Eva Hudson and Sheila Prevo during a holdup. Two others were wounded.