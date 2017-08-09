Markets Right Now: Stocks drift lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing slightly lower following some rare earnings disappointments.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market Wednesday. Consumer-focused companies and banks were among the biggest decliners.

Investors kept a wary eye on escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Gold prices rose.

Disney dropped 3.9 per cent after reporting a weak quarter and saying it would pull its movies from Netflix and start its own video streaming services. Watch maker Fossil Group plunged 25 per cent after reporting a weak quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell less than a point to 2,474, making up much of the ground it lost earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,048. The Nasdaq composite lost 18 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,352.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,467.