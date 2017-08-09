Markets Right Now: Stocks drift lower on Wall Street
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks are closing slightly lower following some rare earnings disappointments.
Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market Wednesday. Consumer-focused companies and banks were among the biggest decliners.
Investors kept a wary eye on escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Gold prices rose.
Disney dropped 3.9
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell less than a point to 2,474, making up much of the ground it lost earlier.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36 points, or 0.2
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are lower at midday as investors weighed the growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
Disappointing earnings also helped pull the market lower Wednesday. Consumer-focused companies and technology stocks slumped.
Markets were also lower in Europe and Asia. Prices for bonds and gold headed higher.
Priceline Group dropped 8
Disney dropped 4.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 71 points, or 0.3
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after several companies reported disappointing results.
Overseas markets were also lower Wednesday.
Priceline Group slumped 6.5
Disney dropped 4.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 50 points, or 0.2