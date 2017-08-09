Police: Woman posts Snapchat video of herself being raped

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio say a woman posted Snapchat video of herself being raped, and a friend who saw it alerted police.

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten says he believes the video clearly shows a sexual assault taking place.

He says it's unclear whether the young woman live-streamed the attack or posted the video shortly afterward.

Police in Danbury Township near Marblehead say they arrested 77-year-old James Allen on a rape charge Tuesday, the day the video was posted.

Allen is being held on a $1 million bond. He appeared in court Wednesday and told a judge he didn't have an attorney but plans on hiring one.