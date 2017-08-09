Prosecutor: Mom lied about being doctor, faked son's cancer

CINCINNATI — Ohio prosecutors say a woman pretended to be a doctor to get unnecessary medical treatment for her preschool-age son, who she falsely claimed had terminal cancer.

A Hamilton County prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that 39-year-old Monika Burgett falsely claimed her 3-year-old son had cancer and convinced relatives and doctors at a Cincinnati hospital that she was a doctor. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2uoHIwu ) Burgett's son was treated with drugs including methadone before doctors reported suspected child abuse to the county's family services.

The now-5-year-old boy was removed from Burgett's custody in 2016. Court records show he lives with his father.

Burgett is on trial for child endangering and other offences .