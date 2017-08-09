Prosecutor: Officers won't face charges in teen's death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A state prosecutor says two eastern Arkansas police officers won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a black teenager outside an emergency youth shelter.

Prosecutor Scott Ellington says 16-year-old saying Aries Clark pointed a black BB gun at officers when he was shot on July 25 in Marion.

Ellington said Wednesday that the two local officers — Brannon Hinkle and Wesley Smith — were justified in using lethal force. He noted that body camera footage shows Clark raised what appeared to be a pistol toward the officers outside East Arkansas Youth Services.

Ellington said Clark had been placed at the facility by court order, but had left and was trying to gain entry.