Prosecutors: Man beat sister, elderly mom with rubber mallet

MALDEN, Mass. — Prosecutors say a man bound his sister and 81-year-old mother with plastic ties and then beat them with a rubber mallet inside their Massachusetts home.

John Ferreira, of Melrose, was arraigned Wednesday in Malden on charges of attempted murder and other offences .

Police allege the 54-year-old man broke into the women's home on Friday, attacked them and then fled. Police say Westborough officers stopped Ferreira's car on Tuesday and arrested him.